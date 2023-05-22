Cornwall heritage and culture projects share £560k
At a glance
Heritage and culture projects across Cornwall are being given more than £560,000
Organisations benefiting include Truro Cathedral, the Cornwall Heritage Trust and the Cornwall Buildings Preservation Trust
The money to the Cornwall Heritage Trust will benefit 13 of its sites
Fifteen heritage and culture projects across Cornwall are to share more than £560,000 in grants cash.
Cornwall Council said Truro Cathedral, the Cornwall Heritage Trust and the Old Duchy Palace in Lostwithiel were among places to benefit after winning bids to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The money would help to ensure the cultural assets “could be enjoyed by residents for years to come”, it said.
Other sites to benefit would include the heritage trust's Treffry Viaduct, near Luxulyan; Castle an Dinas at St Columb Major; and the Hurler Stone Circles, near Bodmin Moor.
Nearly £190,000 was to be given to the Cornwall Buildings Preservation Trust and used to repair and future-proof the Grade I-listed Old Duchy Palace, the council said.
Truro Cathedral was to see £112,000 of investment towards restoring St Mary’s Aisle - the oldest part of the cathedral, which dated to the 16th Century and was part of the original parish church, it added.
The heritage trust has been awarded £260,000 to grow the charity and expand its outreach programme to schools, youth groups and local communities at 13 of its historic sites.
