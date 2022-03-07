A man has been arrested after a truck was driven into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

It happened outside the building at Orwell Road in Rathmines at about 13:30 local time on Monday.

Video footage of the incident, posted on social media by Irish broadcaster RTÉ, shows the vehicle reversing into the gates.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they are "investigating an incident of criminal damage".

The detained man was taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station and he remains in custody.