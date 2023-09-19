Doctorate awarded to cinematographer Roger Deakins
Cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins has been made an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Plymouth in recognition of his contribution to film.
The university said the honour had been awarded because he was "considered one of the greatest, most respected and influential cinematographers of all time".
The 74-year-old, from Torquay, Devon, counts The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall, 1917 and Blade Runner 2049 among his best-known features, the last two winning him Oscars.
The same ceremony on Monday, during the university's graduation programme, also saw Judith Weir, Master of the Queen’s Music, and now the King’s Music, receive an Honorary Doctorate of Music.
The university described the films worked on by Sir Roger, who was knighted for services to film in 2021, as "like a Hollywood Who’s Who".
They also include: A Beautiful Mind, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, Jarhead and True Grit.
The university said: "Despite his incredibly busy schedule Sir Roger, and his wife James, are committed to educating others and sharing their invaluable knowledge."
It added that some students had experienced "his generosity of time and spirit first hand" when he and his wife took part in a university two-hour question and answer session in 2021., external
He told BBC Spotlight after receiving his award: "I want to give people the feeling that anything is possible, and that film is a realistic career choice."
British composer and teacher Judith Weir has held the historic role of Master of the Queen’s Music since 2014 - the first woman to hold the role - becoming Master of the King’s Music in 2022.
The university said she was "frequently writing music for national occasions", including pieces for the Coronation of King Charles III.
It said: "Judith has also taken the opportunity to champion school and amateur music on a national scale, and she remains hugely supportive of school music teachers, amateur orchestras and choirs, and rural festivals."
