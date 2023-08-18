Crochet fan makes postbox tribute to Pixar film
Sarah Simpson spent weeks crocheting miniatures based on the Disney film Up
They now decorate a postbox near her home in Kings Hill, Kent
She previously crocheted creations to mark the Coronation
A Pixar fan has crocheted a miniature version of the famous balloon house from the movie Up to decorate a local postbox.
Sarah Simpson of King's Hill, Kent, took a week to make the creation.
Alongside the house, she also crocheted the likeness of owner Carl Fredricksen.
She said she did it because she "loved" the 2009 film, which tells the story of a lonely widower who flies his house to South America by attaching balloons.
"If you're a Disney fan, you instantly know what the house looks like and how much it resonates with people," said Ms Simpson, 37.
"I thought it would look so cute on a postbox as it would look like it's floating."
Using pictures she found online as guides, she drew diagrams, made cardboard templates and crocheted around them.
For the balloons she used polystyrene balls with wires and strings attached and wrapped around the chimney to give the impression they were floating.
Carl, complete with his walking stick, took roughly three hours to make.
Ms Simpson has made several postbox toppers, including for the Coronation, with some likening how she carries out her work to Banksy.
She said she used to sneak out in the early hours of the morning so that she would not be seen, adding "but now my work is known a bit more in the town so I don't really do it."
"When I put this one out, I had a few people stop in their cars and go, 'you're the crochet King's Hill Banksy' and said they loved them and it's such a nice feeling."
