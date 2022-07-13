Plans to use shipping containers in Birmingham to screen sports and films will not be ready in time for the Commonwealth Games, the city council has said.

The temporary scheme earmarked for Perry Barr proposed fitting 14 containers with big screens and other facilities in a bid to "maximise opportunities" for the Games.

Another 72 containers were due to be added later for leisure and business purposes.

However, with the Commonwealth Games set to open on 28 July, the Perry Barr scheme, approved three months ago, has been pushed back to later in the year.