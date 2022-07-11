Guernsey tax office making progress on reducing backlog

Guernsey's revenue service has made progress in reducing its backlog of tax returns, it has said.

In January the service apologised to customers for delays in processing returns and enlisted support from former staff and local accountants to speed it up.

It said services were undergoing a "large technological transformation" and staff were "working hard to modernise the island's tax administration".

It confirmed 94% of 2018 personal returns had been assessed, 80% of 2019 and 28% of 2020.

Head of service delivery Sarah Davies said the service was "doing its best" to get through returns.

"We are now starting to see improvements from the teams' efforts in the huge task of documenting our existing processes which has enabled the creation of the new automated risk and assessment system," she said.