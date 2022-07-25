Speed cut rejection leaves road 'a death trap'
At a glance
A 20mph limit being rejected in the village of Halberton means a road is "potentially a death trap", a councillor says
The limit on Lower Town is remaining at 30mph after not ranking high enough on a county council formula
County council leaders said the road could be considered again in the future
A decision to not introduce a 20mph (32km/h) limit in part of a village in Devon means it is "potentially a death trap", a senior local councillor says.
The limit is not being cut on Lower Town in Halberton as it has not ranked highly enough on a county council formula.
Reduced speed limits were agreed for the four "most in need" Devon communities; selected areas of Tiverton and Winkleigh, and all the roads in Atherington (North Devon) and Ashburton.
Local councillor Colin Slade said he was "very disappointed" the road, also used to access a school, would remain a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
Council leaders said the road could be considered again in the future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Enormous vehicles'
Tiverton East Conservative county councillor Mr Slade said he was “very disappointed” Halberton was not chosen as it was “desperately needed”.
He said Lower Town was “a very narrow country lane and it is the access to the primary school” which was used “constantly by enormous agricultural vehicles” and “potentially a death trap”.
The new limit was applied for under a new county council prioritisation system introduced because of the high number of requests the council receives.
The latest round had 105 expressions of interest from local communities, the council said.
Council leader John Hart said the authority could not currently afford the Lower Town limit and it would instead be wise to discuss the proposal when preparing the new budget later in the year.