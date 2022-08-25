"Persistent and problematic obstructive parking" is being blamed for the introduction of double yellow lines on a Lake District road.

Cumbria County Council said emergency vehicles had faced obstacles on the B5289 in Borrowdale which posed a safety hazard.

The lines are being painted in the run up to the Bank Holiday weekend - one of the busiest times for visitors.

They will cover both sides of the carriageway for about one mile (1.5km), and also along a short stretch of the U2222 Watendlath Road.