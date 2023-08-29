A collection of Bronze Age artefacts discovered by a metal-detector are set to go on display at a north Wales museum.

The hoard, which was found in 2017 by Colin Rivett in Abergele, Conwy county, is made up of 13 artefacts dated to the late Bronze Age.

They include bronze socketed axes, palstaves - an early bronze axe - and sword chapes, which were fitted on the end of a sword or dagger scabbard.

The items, which were declared treasure last year, date back to between 1200 and 700BC and provide new evidence for Late Bronze Age occupation in the county.