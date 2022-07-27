Man arrested in Guernsey on suspicion of threatening to kill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill someone in Guernsey.

Police were called to St Martins on Tuesday at about 16:30 BST after receiving reports of a person allegedly threatening a man with a bladed weapon.

Firearms officers were called to the area and arrested a 39-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill someone and for the possession of an offensive weapon.

No-one was injured and police inquiries are continuing.