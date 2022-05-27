Inverness music festival The Gathering takes place on Saturday with a line-up of Scottish trad and folk musicians.

Acts include Capercaillie, Elephant Sessions, Heisk, Mànran and Skerryvore.

Last year, The Gathering was one of the largest music events to be held in Scotland following the relaxation of Covid rules.

About 6,000 people attended the event at the Northern Meeting Park.

Meanwhile, HebCelt - the Western Isles' biggest music festival - is due to take place from 13-16 July in Stornoway on Lewis.

Organisers said tickets for the 25th anniversary event were selling out at their fastest ever rate.

Acts include singer Julie Fowlis and Scottish band Texas.