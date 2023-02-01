Rape arrest after girl attacked in alleyway
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Nottingham.
Police said the attack took place in an alleyway between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park, at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.
Officers arrested a 39-year-old man in the Top Valley area on Tuesday.
He remains in police custody.
The force added the girl, whose age has not been released, was being supported by trained officers and extra patrols were being carried out in the area.