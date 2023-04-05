A reef has been laid as the foundation for an oyster bed as part of a project to restore marine habitats.

A total of 30,000 oysters are to be transferred from South Wales to seed in the new habitat being created in the Swanwick bend of the River Hamble in Hampshire.

To create the restoration reef, a thin layer of shingle mixed with cockleshells, known as "cultch", was laid on 2,500 sq m (270,000 sq ft) of the river bed.

The multi-million pound initiative is part of the Solent Seascape Project - a five-year scheme to reverse the loss of the oyster fishery industry in the Solent area which was once the largest in Europe.