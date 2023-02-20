Plans lodged for overhaul of vandal-hit pavilion
At a glance
An old sports pavilion in Dumfries which has been targeted by vandals is in line for an overhaul
The site on the town's Kingholm Road had previously been considered as a potential Robert the Bruce visitor centre
Fresh plans have now been lodged to turn the building into a family home
The top floors would be used for accommodation with the ground floor converted to a garage
Plans have been lodged for the conversion of a vandal-hit sports pavilion in the south of Scotland.
The site on Kingholm Road in Dumfries - which opened in the 1960s - has been empty for more than a decade.
It was targeted at one time as a potential site for a Robert the Bruce visitor centre.
However, the latest proposals would see the first floor and attic become a family home with the ground floor used as a garage.
The sandstone building has deteriorated in condition in recent years but the latest proposals would bring it back into use.
It comes after plans to turn it into a visitor centre, which were floated two years ago, fell through.
At the time it was estimated it would cost about £400,000 to convert the building.
Now an application has been submitted to Dumfries and Galloway Council - which owns the site - to turn the property into a habitable home.
The proposals would see "minimal changes" to the outside of the building with two floors used for accommodation and the ground floor as a garage.