Plans have been lodged for the conversion of a vandal-hit sports pavilion in the south of Scotland.

The site on Kingholm Road in Dumfries - which opened in the 1960s - has been empty for more than a decade.

It was targeted at one time as a potential site for a Robert the Bruce visitor centre.

However, the latest proposals would see the first floor and attic become a family home with the ground floor used as a garage.