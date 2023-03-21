A bank is opening a pop-up branch after a fire at one of its sites.

HSBC has said it intends to move services to a temporary location following a blaze in Market Place, Loughborough, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.

The fire caused "significant damage" to the roof and upper levels of the property, HSBC added.

The initial temporary branch will be set up at Loughborough Library on Thursday and Friday, between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT.