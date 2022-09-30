Two arrested after string of city burglaries
Two men have been arrested after multiple homes in Nottingham were targeted by burglars.
Police said residents from eight properties in the Hyson Green and Arboretum areas reported being broken into between 8 and 28 September.
A car, bicycles, laptops and cash were among the items taken.
Four of the burglaries were at student properties.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 41-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with burglaries at student homes in Derby Road, Maples Street, Noel Street and Bentinck Road.
He has been bailed with conditions while investigation work continues.
Another man, aged 34, was arrested on Thursday in connection with four burglaries in Brushfield Street and Gregory Boulevard.
The force said he remained in custody.