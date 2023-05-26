Millions pledged for sports centre revamp

Crystal Palace National Sports CentreGetty Images

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged millions of pounds to Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in south London

At a glance

  • Sadiq Khan has pledged millions in funding to revamp a south London sports park

  • Crystal Palace National Sports Centre has hosted a range of leading sporting events

  • The refurbishment will take five years

  • Building work is planned to commence in 2025

Jacob Evans
BBC News

A former world-leading athletics venue in south London has been pledged millions of pounds of funding by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre used to host the London Diamond League athletics event, featuring stars such as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.

The "once-in-a-generation redevelopment" will see repairs to the running track and floodlights along with upgrades to the climbing wall and gym.

Building work is expected to take five years and will begin in 2025.

Getty Images

The London Grand Prix was held at the venue for more than a decade and saw famous athletes like Usain Bolt participate

Opened in 1964, the sports centre was the site of the first women's FA Cup Final in 1971 and has hosted cricket, basketball, rugby, American football and motor-racing.

It has also been the venue for international swimming and diving competitions but in recent years centre has fallen into disrepair.

Announcing funding for the "once-in-a-generation redevelopment", Mr Khan said the site would be viable "for decades to come".

He noted how many UK sporting stars have started their careers at the competitions hosted at the park, which he said he recognised was in need of "major investment and refurbishment".

Images from last year show how the stadium has fallen into disrepair

A planning application will be sent next year, said Mr Khan, who pointed out that Grade II-listed site would need to be redeveloped "sensitively, respecting its historic and architectural significance".

It is hoped that facilities including the outdoor courts and sports hall will remain open for "as long as possible" during the project.

