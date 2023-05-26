A former world-leading athletics venue in south London has been pledged millions of pounds of funding by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre used to host the London Diamond League athletics event, featuring stars such as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.

The "once-in-a-generation redevelopment" will see repairs to the running track and floodlights along with upgrades to the climbing wall and gym.

Building work is expected to take five years and will begin in 2025.