Millions pledged for sports centre revamp
At a glance
A former world-leading athletics venue in south London has been pledged millions of pounds of funding by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Crystal Palace National Sports Centre used to host the London Diamond League athletics event, featuring stars such as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.
The "once-in-a-generation redevelopment" will see repairs to the running track and floodlights along with upgrades to the climbing wall and gym.
Building work is expected to take five years and will begin in 2025.
Opened in 1964, the sports centre was the site of the first women's FA Cup Final in 1971 and has hosted cricket, basketball, rugby, American football and motor-racing.
It has also been the venue for international swimming and diving competitions but in recent years centre has fallen into disrepair.
Announcing funding for the "once-in-a-generation redevelopment", Mr Khan said the site would be viable "for decades to come".
He noted how many UK sporting stars have started their careers at the competitions hosted at the park, which he said he recognised was in need of "major investment and refurbishment".
A planning application will be sent next year, said Mr Khan, who pointed out that Grade II-listed site would need to be redeveloped "sensitively, respecting its historic and architectural significance".
It is hoped that facilities including the outdoor courts and sports hall will remain open for "as long as possible" during the project.
