A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Cornwall, police have said.

Officers were called to Carclaze Road, St Austell, at the junction with the A391, at about 03:30 BST on Friday.

The rider of the white Yamaha motorbike, who was from St Austell, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash.