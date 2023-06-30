Son appears in court accused of murdering mother
A son has been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering his mother.
Gavin Nash, 39, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of killing 64-year-old Lynette Nash.
Mrs Nash was pronounced dead at her home in Tansy Lane, Portishead, on Tuesday.
During the brief hearing, the court heard Mr Nash is also accused on the same day of assaulting police officer Daniel Larkin while in custody at Patchway police centre.
The defendant, of Tansy Lane, Portishead, was remanded into custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 3 July.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: “Lynette’s family continue to be offered support by our specialist family liaison officers.
“Our thoughts continue to be with the family as they come to terms with what has happened.
“We would like to thank the local community again for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation.”
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.