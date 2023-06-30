A son has been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering his mother.

Gavin Nash, 39, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of killing 64-year-old Lynette Nash.

Mrs Nash was pronounced dead at her home in Tansy Lane, Portishead, on Tuesday.

During the brief hearing, the court heard Mr Nash is also accused on the same day of assaulting police officer Daniel Larkin while in custody at Patchway police centre.