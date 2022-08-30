Water sports venue closed after 'strange algae' found
An outdoor water sports venue in Derbyshire closed over the bank holiday weekend after "strange algae" was discovered.
Spring Lakes in Long Eaton said a small patch of the algae was found on the surface of the water during an inspection on Saturday.
It said it was tested and the results came back inconclusive.
It is not thought to be the highly-toxic blue-green algae, but a decision was made to close the attraction until this was confirmed by a full laboratory report.
Spring Lakes said it did not take the decision to close lightly.
The venue - that is used for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and its aqua park - had to cancel all of its weekend bookings.
Customers have been told they will be contacted by staff to issue a refund.
In a post on social media, external, Spring Lakes said: "Our team are working hard to resolve this issue but we will not compromise safety.
"We look forward to seeing you all back at the lake soon."