Will Ben Houchen and Teesworks be damaged by the latest storm?

Now known as Teesworks, it is Europe’s largest brownfield development site. Thousands of new jobs have been promised, assisted by its status as part of a low tax freeport.

The claims of corruption and counterclaims Labour are sabotaging its potential success are both vehemently denied.

This is not the first row about it to capture attention beyond the local area. The deaths of thousands of North Sea shellfish in 2021 led to fears they had been poisoned by industrial chemicals from the river during maintenance dredging near the site.

But now there are allegations about Teesworks' ownership and funding. Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald recently used parliamentary privilege, external to call for an investigation into what he described as “industrial-scale corruption”.

The concerns he raised focused on the money being made on-site by two local private developers, Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney, who strongly deny any wrongdoing.

Also denying wrongdoing, Mr Houchen says the businessmen's investment is vital to the site's success.