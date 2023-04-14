A man who died when his car left a road in Leicestershire has been named by police.

Officers were called to Hospital Lane in Blaby at 08:50 BST on 2 April following the discovery of a black Vauxhall Vectra.

The car is believed to have been travelling towards the village at the time of the crash.

The driver, 45-year-old Matthew Bennett, from Wigston, was pronounced dead at the scene.