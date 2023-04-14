Police name man who died when car left road
A man who died when his car left a road in Leicestershire has been named by police.
Officers were called to Hospital Lane in Blaby at 08:50 BST on 2 April following the discovery of a black Vauxhall Vectra.
The car is believed to have been travelling towards the village at the time of the crash.
The driver, 45-year-old Matthew Bennett, from Wigston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Our investigation into this collision is very much ongoing and we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 8.40am and 9.10am and may have seen the Vectra.
"Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward as you may have captured something useful to our investigation."