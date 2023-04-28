Three injured after car crashes into shop
- Published
A car has crashed into the front of a shop in Kent, injuring three people.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Monson Road, Tunbridge Wells, at 11:27 BST.
Officers and paramedics attended the scene where three people were treated for minor injuries, Kent Police said.
The road was closed while police dealt with the incident, but it has since reopened.
