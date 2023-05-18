A new 1,000-home community which flanks the Sheffield and Tinsley canal is to go ahead after contracts were agreed between the council and a developer.

Leeds-based Citu has been selected for the build at Attercliffe Waterside on 23 acres (93,100 sqm) of land currently owned by Sheffield City Council.

The development agreement will see brownfield land off Ripon Street become "one of the largest zero-carbon communities in the UK", the council said.

Timber-framed homes are to be built alongside "climate-conscious creative workspaces, an arts venue and retail opportunities".