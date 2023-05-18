New community with 1,000 homes to be built in city suburb
At a glance
More than 1,000 homes are to be built in a Sheffield suburb after a construction firm was selected
The scheme will be called Attercliffe Waterside, with the build straddling the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal
Most of the land is currently a vacant brownfield site
It will be one of the biggest zero-carbon communities in the UK, the council said
A new 1,000-home community which flanks the Sheffield and Tinsley canal is to go ahead after contracts were agreed between the council and a developer.
Leeds-based Citu has been selected for the build at Attercliffe Waterside on 23 acres (93,100 sqm) of land currently owned by Sheffield City Council.
The development agreement will see brownfield land off Ripon Street become "one of the largest zero-carbon communities in the UK", the council said.
Timber-framed homes are to be built alongside "climate-conscious creative workspaces, an arts venue and retail opportunities".
The current site, next to Woodbourn Road athletics stadium, is currently a mix of open land with some small buildings.
It was identified as a potential site for new homes in 1994, but it had been "difficult" to regenerate for decades due to the industrial uses nearby and the "decline and poor image of Attercliffe Centre", a council document said, external.
The first phase of the scheme will see the buildings converted to create commercial spaces, while more than 400 new homes will be built.
Plans for the next stage of the scheme are expected to be submitted within weeks, the council added.
Citu had recently worked on low-carbon residential neighbourhoods in Kelham Island, and the Climate Innovation District near Leeds city centre.
The community aims to use sustainable, low-carbon materials with the properties being energy efficient.
Construction is expected to start on the site in 2024.
Sheffield City Council, which owns some of the land, recently acquired the interests of the Canal and River Trust and Norfolk Estates.
Kate Martin, Executive Director of City Futures at the council, said the "transformational" scheme would deliver "much-needed, high-quality homes and jobs" in the area.
