Major road to be partially closed for resurfacing
One of the major routes in and out of Leicester will be partially closed next month as resurfacing work begins.
Melton Road will be repaired in two phases from Saturday through to 12 April, with diversions in place and traffic marshals also deployed to help motorists.
Work will be paused over the Easter weekend.
Leicester City Council said £150,000 of the £225,000 cost of the work would come from the Transforming Cities Fund, external.
From Saturday to 5 April, resurfacing will take place on the inbound side of Melton Road, between Troon Way and Sandringham Avenue, with the section of road to be shut to traffic during this period.
From 5 to 12 April, work will move to the outbound side of Melton Road, focusing on the Lanesborough Road roundabout.
The road will be closed each evening from 19:00 to 06:00 BST for the outbound surfacing to take place.