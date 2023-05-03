Soldier walking home killed by lorry in early hours - inquest
- Published
A soldier was killed after being hit by a lorry while walking home in the early hours from drinks with his army friends, an inquest has heard.
L/Cpl Kayde Kumar, 24, from Wrexham, died on 28 January 2022 on the way back to his army base in Upavon, Wiltshire.
The inquest, in Salisbury, heard he chose to walk the 10 miles (16km) to save the £30 taxi fare.
Coroner David Ridley recorded a conclusion that alcohol impaired his thinking and that he would have been hard to see due to his dark clothing.
The inquest heard that it was a mystery why L/Cpl Kumar was walking west on the carriageway, and that may have got lost after setting off towards his base.
He had been out in Amesbury, Wiltshire, with four other soldiers, and had drunk more than five pints of lager, Disaronno and Cokes and shots.
L/Cpl Kumar was almost struck by passing cars several times, but the inquest heard he didn't seem to be aware of the danger.
At about 02:10 GMT on January 28 last year, while approximately three miles east of Stonehenge, the soldier was hit by the wing mirror of the DAF lorry and was pronounced dead two hours later.
The coroner was told he was "inconspicuous" due to his dark clothing, was not walking on the footpath adjacent to the A303, and had declined a lift home from his friends.
‘I was so proud to be his mum’
His mother, Zoe Kumar, said: "He was having an exceptional career and was highly-respected by his military colleagues and peers.
"Keeping fit was something he loved, he liked long walks and hikes with friends. He was a selfless individual who raised money for charity, doing the Three Peak Challenge.
"He was the life and soul of the party. He loved going out to socialise, whether for food or drinks, he valued spending time with his friends and it always made him so happy.
"He was always happy, always smiling, he had the most amazing smile. I was so proud to be his mum."