Stolen goods recovered in raid as three arrested
At a glance
Officers engage in pursuit in Darlington
Police also recover stolen goods at AirBnB
Three people arrested and remain in custody
- Published
Three people have been arrested after an AirBnB was raided for stolen goods following a police pursuit.
Officers said they saw the occupants of a Toyota Hilux acting suspiciously in Darlington at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The suspects allegedly failed to stop and drove at speed through several streets, before they tried to make off on foot.
Two boys, 16 and 17, and man, 25, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, Durham Police said.
Officers said the vehicle also "ran red lights" before its occupants tried to flee.
Several tools believed to have been stolen were also recovered from an AirBnB rental property, police said.
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while disqualified.
Police said the 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving under the influence and being in possession of a controlled drug, and theft.
They remain in custody.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.