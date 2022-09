A woman, aged in her 80s, died two-and-a-half weeks after she suffered serious injuries in a crash.

The collision, on 18 August, involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Vauxhall Astra, happened on the A532 near the Winfrith Newburgh crossroads.

Dorset Police said the woman, who had been driving the Fiesta, died in hospital on 4 September.

The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.