A pedestrian who was killed when she was hit by a car was a "one-in-a-million woman", her family have said.

C﻿atherine Bradford, 52, was struck by an MG in High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 17:50 BST on Monday.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Ms Bradford's family said she was a "beautiful wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend to many".