People on the Isle of Man have been sharing their memories of the late Queen's Coronation, ahead of the crowning of a new monarch.

More than 20 million people tuned in for the televised service in 1953.

Ronald Malcolm, 92, watched it with his family in Pulrose and recalls seeing Queen Elizabeth II entering Westminster Abbey and the procession.

He said: "It wasn't just any other day, or any other celebration, it was magic."