A﻿ celebration is to be held for a dying ancient tree in a Highland village.

B﻿eauly's wych elm is thought to be the oldest of its species in Europe at almost 800 years old.

References to the tree at the ruins of Beauly Priory have been found in records going back to medieval times.

But it has succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease and buds seen last year are believed to have been its last.

S﻿aturday's celebration will feature artists, writers and talks from tree health experts.

L﻿ocal people's stories about the tree will also be told during the event within the grounds of the priory.

Isabel McLeish, an artist involved in the celebration, said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to celebrate such a special and ancient tree with the speakers, artists and community of Beauly.

"It has been wonderful to learn more about wych elms and the different connections people have with this particular tree."

She added: "It is amazing to think about what the tree must have witnessed during it’s 800 years of life and I hope that our project can help capture the heritage and legacy of this wych elm.”