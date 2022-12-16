Prosecutor Jamie Baxter said Amanda threw a plug or charger at her brother, leading to the fatal attack.

Selby, then 19, pinned his sister face down on the floor and chocked her in a headlock.

Despite the best efforts of their father, he was unable to pull Selby off his sister.

The court heard Amanda told her father: “Tell mum I love her."

She lost consciousness shortly after and stopped breathing, and it was only then that Selby got off her.

Amanda’s father made frantic efforts to turn his daughter over and revive her, but was unable to move her in the confined space.

Emergency services were called but it was too late to save her.