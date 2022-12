A 20-year-old man has been jailed for five years after killing his teenage sister in a caravan at a holiday park in north Wales.

Amanda Selby, 15, from Tameside in Greater Manchester, died from crush injuries to her neck inflicted by her brother Matthew.

It happened at the Ty Mawr holiday park in Towyn, Conwy county, on 31 July 2021.

Mold Crown Court heard Selby had autism and mental health conditions that triggered the attack.