More than 1,700 people have objected to the expansion of Sky Studios in Elstree.

A﻿ planning application has been submitted to add 10 sound stages to the yet-to-be-opened site in Hertfordshire.

Campaign group Save Hertsmere said the extension would mean "urban sprawl right up to the pretty hamlet of Well End, with all the noise, light and traffic pollution that brings".

Sky Studios Elstree was "committed to working in partnership with the local community, including Save Hertsmere, who are members of our Community Board".