Jersey swimmer lucky to be alive say rescuers
A swimmer is lucky to be alive after getting into trouble as waves lashed a arbour wall, rescuers have said.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the swimmer, who was not wearing a wet suit or any flotation aids, was unable to return to shore at St Ouen’s Bay on Sunday.
Rescuers were sent out to reach the casualty, who was about 25m away from the shore.
Jersey Coastguard watch officer Ford Ramsden said: "The outcome last night was positive, but it could easily have gone the other way."
'Challenging rescue'
The swimmer was about 25m (82ft) out to sea when rescue services were called at 21:15 BST, the fire service said.
But the sea conditions were too rough for the fire service's inshore rescue boat to launch.
After several attempts in treacherous conditions, including a rescuer and the swimmer being washed off the harbour wall, the casualty was brought to shore, the fire service said.
The swimmer was met by paramedics and taken to hospital by the Jersey Ambulance Service.
A fire service rescue swimmer also received medical attention.
It is believed the swimmer entered the water much further down the bay, drifting north towards Sands.
Mr Ramsden warned islanders not to go swimming late in the evening as this endangered not only themselves, but also the emergency services.
"This was a difficult rescue, in the dark, at high tide, with rough sea conditions and waves breaking against the sea wall," he said.
Fire service station commander Ryan Hall, said: "Worsening sea conditions made the rescue more challenging, as they were continuously being picked up by waves and thrown up against the sea wall.
"Despite this, once on the scene our rescuers demonstrated their unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our community, and I commend them."
