Jersey swimmer lucky to be alive say rescuers

A swimmer is lucky to be alive after getting into trouble as waves lashed a arbour wall, rescuers have said.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the swimmer, who was not wearing a wet suit or any flotation aids, was unable to return to shore at St Ouen’s Bay on Sunday.

Rescuers were sent out to reach the casualty, who was about 25m away from the shore.

Jersey Coastguard watch officer Ford Ramsden said: "The outcome last night was positive, but it could easily have gone the other way."