New home for Dublin's live animal Christmas crib
At a glance
An alternative site has been identified to host a live animal crib in Dublin this Christmas
It follows controversy over the lord mayor's decision to remove live animals from the council's traditional crib display at the Mansion House
Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy had said the city centre was not the right place for farm animals
The organisers of the new crib at St Stephen's Green said animal welfare "is paramount" in their new attraction.
- Published
A Christmas crib featuring live farm animals will return to Dublin city centre this year following controversy over the popular family attraction.
A crib depicting the birth of Jesus has been erected outside the Mansion House each December since 1995.
But recently the current mayor decided live animals should not feature as part of the Mansion House display.
So now a second crib with a live donkey, two sheep and a goat will be erected in St Stephen's Green Park.
'Firm Christmas tradition'
The alternative crib was announced by the government's Office of Public Works (OPW) department, after discussions with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).
In a statement, external, the OPW described the attraction as a "firm Christmas tradition and beloved institution for many, young and old".
It said "animal welfare is paramount" and insisted that its crib would be "installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council's guidelines".
IFA president Tim Cullinan said live animal crib was a "central part of the pre-Christmas experience in Dublin" and "serves to bring rural and urban communities together".
The original crib outside the Mansion House will proceed as planned but without live animals this year.
'Scrooge-like decision'
The Mansion House is the official residence of Dublin's lord mayor, a title which changes hands each year.
The current Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy faced a political backlash this month when she decided that live animals would not feature in the Christmas crib during her mayoral year.
She was accused by councillors from the Fine Gael party of making a "Grinch-like" and "Scrooge-like decision".
Some government ministers weighed into the debate, expressing concern that children living in the city were being denied the chance to see farm animals.
But Ms Conroy, of the Green Party, defended her position during a council meeting on 7 November.
"While the farm animals in the crib have undoubtedly been well looked after, I don't believe a busy and noisy city centre is the right location for them," she said.
"Circuses have moved away from using animals in this way and I think Dublin City Council should do also."
The lord mayor accused her rivals of using the issue to launch an "opportunist political attack" on the Green Party.
"This is not some culture war. It is an attempt to do things differently, to do things better," she told the meeting.
"I also believe in 2022 we do not need to use animals to create a great Christmas experience, and I know speaking to children and young people, they don't either."
Ms Conroy explained that aside for her concern for the animals, she believed the Mansion House crib experience had become "a little underwhelming for families" in recent years.
She said people "entered what is effectively a shed at one end and passively viewed some farm animals for a few minutes - lately behind a perspex screen, before exiting the other side".
The lord mayor said she planned alternative interactive displays including a new Christmas post box, a sleigh that children could get in and Christmas workshops.
She asked her opponents to give her time and space to "try something new".
In its statement, the OPW addressed some of the animal welfare concerns that had been raised in recent weeks.
"The animals will be tended to onsite every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon," its statement said.
"The historic St Stephen's Green Park is an oasis in the hustle and bustle of a busy city, providing a calm setting for the farm animals and for families to bring their children to view the crib in the weeks leading up to Christmas."
Minister of State at the OPW Patrick O'Donovan said: "As a parent, I understand how popular this nativity scene with real animals is for thousands of families in and outside the city, and I look forward to its opening on 8 December."