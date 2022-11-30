A﻿ Christmas crib featuring live farm animals will return to Dublin city centre this year following controversy over the popular family attraction.

A crib depicting the birth of Jesus has been erected outside the Mansion House each December since 1995.

But recently the current mayor decided live animals should not feature as part of the Mansion House display.

So now a second crib with a live donkey, two sheep and a goat will be erected in St Stephen's Green Park.

'Firm Christmas tradition'

The alternative crib was announced by the government's Office of Public Works (OPW) department, after discussions with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

In a statement, external, the OPW described the attraction as a "firm Christmas tradition and beloved institution for many, young and old".

It said "animal welfare is paramount" and insisted that its crib would be "installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council's guidelines".

IFA president Tim Cullinan said live animal crib was a "central part of the pre-Christmas experience in Dublin" and "serves to bring rural and urban communities together".