A con man who targeted older people with false hard luck stories has been jailed.

Arfan Choudry told people he had been in hospital, was sick and needed money for a taxi, promising them that he would pay them back, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Most of the victims were aged 70 and over, in the Basford, Wollaton, the Arboretum, and Forest Fields areas of Nottingham.

The 49-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday and admitted 11 counts of fraud by false representation.