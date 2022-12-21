Lottery top prize ticket bought in Guernsey for fifth year

The winning ticket in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery was bought in Guernsey for the fifth year running.

The holder of ticket 450563 is set to pick up the jackpot of £545,118.

The second prize of £50,000 was won by ticket 1510611, which was sold in Jersey.

There are 65 other prizes to be claimed after the draw on Tuesday - full results are available on the Channel Islands Lottery website, external.

Prizes can can be claimed from the States of Jersey Treasury at Philip Le Feuvre House and Guernsey Post Headquarters at Envoy House.