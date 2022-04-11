A teenager was killed after the quad bike he was on was deliberately rammed amid rising tensions on a Bradford estate, a murder trial has heard.

Rahees Mahmood, 18, who was a passenger on the bike, died after suffering serious head injuries when the vehicle collided with a car.

The 19-year-old driver of the quad bike was also seriously injured.

Jordan Glover, 24, from Bradford, denies murdering Mr Mahmood.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC told Bradford Crown Court on the day of the crash a VW Golf had been extensively damaged and Mr Glover was alleged to have been involved in the incident.

Later the same day he said Mr Glover had been sat in a Ford Focus with others when they saw Mr Mahmood and the other man drive by on the quad bike.

The barrister said the pair, who were not wearing helmets or protective clothing, appeared to be armed with a pitchfork and a machete.

He told jurors Mr Glover had then set off in “hot pursuit” in the Ford Focus, reaching speeds of up to 60mph (95kmph).

The court was told he then deliberately drove into the back of the quad bike before leaving the scene.

“Rahees Mahmood died as a result of the defendant’s actions in driving them off the road,” said Mr Pitter.

“The prosecution do not have to prove that Jordan Glover necessarily wanted to kill anybody.

"It’s enough that he intended to cause really serious harm."

Following his arrest, Mr Glover told police he had been drawn into the “tensions” in the area and he and his family had been threatened.

He claimed that he feared he was going to be hurt, or killed.

Mr Glover, of Thorpe Edge, Bradford, said he had been trying to drive the men away from the area.

He has admitted causing death by dangerous driving, but denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The defendant also denies a charge of grievous bodily harm in relation to the bike's driver and a further charge of criminal damage.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.