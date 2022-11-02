'Swap shop for shoplifters' found by police
Thousands of pounds of designer trainers, clothes and cosmetics have been found after a raid in Nottingham.
Police said they believe the property in Highbury Vale was being used as a "potential swap shop for shoplifters".
It is believed the items had been stolen from shops across Nottinghamshire.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.
About 240 boxes of shoes, 40 boxes of household goods and cosmetics as well as bags of clothing were recovered at the address in Rosegarth Walk earlier this month.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the items were due to be sent overseas for sale in what it called "a shoplifting ring".