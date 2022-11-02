T﻿housands of pounds of designer trainers, clothes and cosmetics have been found after a raid in Nottingham.

P﻿olice said they believe the property in Highbury Vale was being used as a "potential swap shop for shoplifters".

It is believed the items had been stolen from shops across Nottinghamshire.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.