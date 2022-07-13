Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle rider died in a crash in Derbyshire.

Officers believe John Davis was riding his silver Triumph Tiger towards Wensley on the B5057 when the crash occurred at about 17:55 BST on Sunday.

The 56-year-old died at the scene, Derbyshire Police added.

The force wants to hear from anyone who was in the area, between Winster and Wensley, at the time or has any relevant dashcam footage that could help their investigation.