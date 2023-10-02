A woman in her 90s has died after being hit by a car, police have said.

Norfolk Constabulary was called to Southtown Road, close to the junction with Queen Anne's Road, in Great Yarmouth at 17:30 BST on Monday 25 September to reports of a collision involving a Suzuki Vitara and a pedestrian.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since died from her injuries.

Police want anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to contact them.