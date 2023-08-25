Carer of ill mother calls for Ulez exemption
At a glance
Each day, Zoe Saker drives to see her terminally ill mother in London
Her car does not comply with Ulez regulations and she will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50
Transport for London is considering a potential exemption to the charges
- Published
A woman who travels daily from Kent to London to help care for her terminally ill mother is calling for an exemption from Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) charges.
Zoe Saker drives 20 minutes from her home in Swanley to south London to see her mother, who has multiple myeloma – a type of bone marrow cancer.
Because her car does not comply with London's Ulez regulations, she will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50 from Tuesday.
A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We are looking into the circumstances of this case and potential eligibility.”
Ms Saker said her mother has had six years of treatment and has recently been put into palliative care.
“It’s a very, very worrying time. And there is really no other route I can go that would stop me from paying £12.50," she said.
Ms Saker and her mother, Lynne, who lives under the care of her local hospice, had an initial application for an exemption rejected by TfL, she says.
Nearly three weeks ago, they applied again but are yet to receive a response.
'Grace period'
Ulez is being expanded from 29 August, meaning drivers of the most polluting vehicles must pay to drive in Greater London.
Ms Saker says she cannot afford the Ulez charges.
A TfL spokesperson said the body was "looking into the circumstances" of the case.
The spokesperson added: “A grace period from paying the Ulez charge until October 2027 is in place for those who receive certain disability benefits or meet a specific medical criteria, such as having a terminal illness.
“If the disabled person relies on a nominated driver whose vehicle is used solely for the disabled person’s needs, their nominated driver would be eligible for the grace period.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.