In pictures: The Gathering music festival

Paul Campbell

The Gathering music festival was held in Inverness on Saturday.

Paul Campbell

The festival celebrates Scottish trad and folk music.

Paul Campbell

A young music - and Star Wars - fan enjoying the event in Inverness' Northern Meeting Park.

Paul Campbell

The festival's line-up included Capercaillie, Heisk, Mànran, Peatbog Faeries, Torridon and Skerryvore.

Paul Campbell

Elephant Sessions were also among Saturday's acts.