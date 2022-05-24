Jersey Police celebrates 70th birthday

Jersey's Police force is celebrating its 70th birthday, having been founded on 24 May 1952.

It dealt with fewer than 3,000 calls in its first year, compared to almost 30,000 in 2021.

Jersey's Chief Police Officer Robin Smith said he was "proud" of how the force has served the island over seven decades.

Sgt Paul Smith is one of the longest serving officers having started 28 years ago and said: "When I joined we used to take prisoner photographs with a camera that had bellows, an old black and white camera. And now we have gone onto full digital format.

"So I have seen everything from the beginning to the latest body-worn video, instant uploading, streaming to officers.

"We were patrolling with full tunics and wooden truncheons. What hasn't changed are those core skills of communication with the public and this is the most important part."

Before the launch of States of Jersey Police the island was served by The St Helier Paid Police Force.

The States of Jersey Police began with 64 police officers in 1952 and now has 214 police officers and 121 civilian staff.