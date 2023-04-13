Snacks laced with drugs allegedly sold to children
Packets of crisps laced with drugs were found in a raid in Wolverhampton on Wednesday
West Midlands Police believe children may also have been sold knives
A 19-year-old man was arrested by officers
A man has been arrested after crisps were found laced with drugs and reportedly being sold to children.
The snacks were seized from a property in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, during a raid on Wednesday, along with cash and some drugs.
Officers also believe knives had been sold to children under the age of 18.
The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of the unlawful marketing of a knife, West Midlands Police said.
He was also questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Sgt Nicholas Clarke, of the Heath Town and East Park policing unit, said: "We want parents to be aware of cannabis edibles.
"They look and smell like normal shop-bought snacks and because of how they are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to young people and teenagers.
"Dealers who are doing this to target and exploit young people are not welcome in Wolverhampton, or the wider West Midlands, and action will be taken against them."
