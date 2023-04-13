A man has been arrested after crisps were found laced with drugs and reportedly being sold to children.

The snacks were seized from a property in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, during a raid on Wednesday, along with cash and some drugs.

Officers also believe knives had been sold to children under the age of 18.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of the unlawful marketing of a knife, West Midlands Police said.

He was also questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.