City of Inverness Highland Games' is to return for its 200th anniversary.

They were not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The games are one of Inverness' largest events, drawing thousands of visitors and hundreds of competitors.

Attractions include the heavies competitions - tossing the caber and hammer throwing - track and field events, pipe bands and Highland dancing.

The games will be held on 16 July in Bught Park.

Games committee chairman Angus Dick said: “We are very excited to be bringing back the Inverness Highland Games for such a special year in 2022."

The games were first held in 1822.