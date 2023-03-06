A backlog of firearms licence requests is being addressed, says the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

John Campion has allocated an extra £200,000 to reduce waiting times in the force area.

It currently takes an average of 230 days to issue a firearms licence in the rural counties of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, and 251 for a shotgun licence.

Explaining that some people locally were dependent on licences for work, Mr Campion said the process had become more lengthy after extra checks were introduced in the wake of the fatal shootings in Plymouth in August 2021.