An Irish national is among those receiving emergency treatment for botulism after eating sardines in a French restaurant.

A 32-year-old woman has died and 12 others are being treated after the outbreak of the rare food-borne illness in Bordeaux.

Santé publique France, the country's public health agency, said the homemade sardines had been stored by the owner of Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in the French city.

The Irish Embassy in Paris have urged citizens who ate at the restaurant and have symptoms to consult a doctor "immediately".