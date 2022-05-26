The number of homes in Ireland at risk from radon is significantly higher than previously thought, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned.

Radon is a cancer-causing gas linked to 250 new lung cancers each year.

The EPA is launching new radon maps, external which predict as many as 170,000 homes are now at risk.

That is up from 45,000 homes in previous estimates 20 years ago.

An EPA spokesman told RTÉ Morning Ireland, that almost 500,000 Irish citizens are living in houses that could potentially be at risk of having radon.